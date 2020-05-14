President Maduro: New Mercenary Groups are Formed in Colombia

The head of state claimed to have information on the people involved in the formation of the new groups, trained in Colombia, and "everything points to Ivan Duque again."

Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, denounced this Thursday that "new groups of mercenaries are being formed in Colombia" under the complicity of the Ivan Duque government, with the purpose of attempting new attacks against his country.

“New groups of hitmen, mercenaries and terrorists are being formed in Colombia; We have the names, the place where they are, those who protect them and everything points to Ivan Duque again ”, denounced the president while leading the day with the health sector to evaluate the protocols implemented in the combat of Covid-19.

The head of state asserted that those who promote these actions "turn politics into matters of hitmen, mercenaries, millions, rifles, assassinations, kidnappings. It is the sicario like policies of the far-right colonized from Washington that seeks to deliver national sovereignty."

He also noted that those who attempted an armed incursion against Venezuela got a political, moral, military, and legal defeat.