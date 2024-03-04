Floods in Bolivia Cause 43 Deaths and 36000 Affected to Date

The Deputy Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, said that it has been the worst rainy period and that the weather forecasts are not encouraging.

The Government of Bolivia announced that 43 people have died and 36,000 families have been affected by the massive floods caused by the heavy rains that are hitting the country.

In addition to the dead and those affected, the capital, La Paz, and the municipality of Pando are on red alert. On the other hand, there are 288 departments that are on orange alert until March 13.

In addition to the fatalities, two people are missing and 2500 have had to be evacuated from their homes.

Rainy season floods claim at least 40 lives in Bolivia as El Nino weather phenomenon causing rivers to overflow#Bolivia #Floods #Rainfall #ElNino pic.twitter.com/Gz4pEJ0rSd — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 29, 2024

The government fears a rise in diseases in the post-flood period, especially in the municipality of La Cobija, bordering Brazil. This region suffers from the flood of the river Arce at about 17 meters high.

The mayor’s office warned that there will be hard times for the municipality and that there will be a proliferation of cases of dengue and other diseases caused by the damage left by the floods.

Despite having lowered the water level in La Cobija, the authorities ask the population for caution. La Cobija, was one of the major epicenters of Covid-19 in Bolivia and currently, due to its proximity to Brazil, suffers from a large number of cases of dengue.