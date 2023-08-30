Floods Caused by Heavy Rains Hit Russian National Parks

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall hit the Primorye region. Currently, 29 villages are isolated from road access.

On Wednesday, heavy rains caused floods and landslides in the Primorye region of the Russian Far East, affecting the wildlife and infrastructure of two national parks, "Land of the Leopard" and "Kedrovaya Pad."

The nests of some birds and reptiles were damaged, and some animals, including rare Far Eastern leopards and Amur tigers, had to escape from the water to the hills.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall ranging from 30 to 200 mm hit the south of Primorye region. Currently, 29 villages in Primorye are isolated from road access.

The floods also destroyed bridges, buildings, gates, fences and other objects on the territory of the parks. Some employees were cut off from roads and had to be evacuated by sea transport.

⛈️������ - House Afloat As Heavy Rains Flood #Russia’s Far East.



According to reports from Russia’s Primorye, several towns and villages have been completely flooded.



The region’s government has declared a state of emergency, rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/ZxoBMysKDP — ����The Informant (@theinformantofc) August 30, 2023

The main river of the "Kedrovaya Pad" reserve flooded its banks and exceeded its historical maximum water level. The suspension bridge across the Kedrovaya River was demolished.

"The Pacific fleet will evacuate people from the flooded villages of the Khasan district. Work will start on Wednesday afternoon," Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said.

The heavy rains in the region have been continuing since early August. Over 5,000 households were affected by the rainfall and the total damage is estimated at about US$73 million so far.