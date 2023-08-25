All Kinds of Military to Swear Oath to the Russian Flag: Putin

The rule would also apply to mercenaries fighting in the framework of the special operation in Ukraine.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree obliging members of all armed formations and volunteer detachments to swear allegiance to the Russian flag.

The rule would also apply to groups of mercenaries fighting in the framework of the special operation in Ukraine, although such activity is not covered by Russian law.

The Wagner Group refused at the time to submit to the Defense Ministry, a conflict that led to the failed armed rebellion led by the mercenaries two months ago.

Putin signed the decree two days after the private plane in which Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was traveling crashed in the center of the country.

Prigozhin and Utkin Were NOT Traitors! ����



“Their death is a great tragedy and loss for the country. Over the past years, PMC Wagner Group in cooperation with units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, carried out the most difficult combat missions in the interests of… pic.twitter.com/AyWZ4BnGsG — James Porrazzo (@JamesPorrazzo) August 25, 2023

Every year, the Russians honor their flag on August 22. On Tuesday, Putin delivered a message to the nation highlighting the civic importance of this day.

“We have a special relationship with the white-blue-red banner - this is our official state flag, which was approved in this capacity by Peter the Great. The tricolor flag was again raised over our country on August 22, 1991," he said.

"With this flag, we overcome many difficulties and trials, but, in fact, restored the sovereignty of our country. Russia is a thousand-year-old country and civilization. Our national flag is a symbol of our unity," Putin added.