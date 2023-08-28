Putin and Modi Review the Outcome of the 15th BRICS Summit

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two politicians discussed topical issues on the bilateral and global agenda.

The Russian leader once again congratulated Modi on the successful landing of the Indian space station Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole, which was a landmark event not only for India but also for the whole world. The two sides reaffirmed their intention to further develop cooperation in the space sector.

In addition, the politicians during the dialogue summed up the results of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, which ended last week.

Putin and Modi emphasised the importance of the agreements reached at the forum, first of all on the BRICS expansion, which will contribute to the growth of the group's influence in the international arena, as reported by the official website of the Russian President.

Moscow and New Delhi also agreed on close cooperation in the context of Russia's BRICS chairmanship starting from 1 January 2024. The politicians also exchanged views on the upcoming G20 summit in the Indian capital.

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi also praised the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India.

They reaffirmed their readiness to consistently implement a number of large-scale projects in the energy sector and their willingness to work together to expand the international transport and logistics infrastructure.