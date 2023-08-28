Russia: Grand Skate Tour Takes Place in Gorky Park

The event will be attended by representatives of countries such as Brazil, Israel, India, Yemen, Colombia, Cuba, Lebanon, Uganda, Madagascar, and South Africa.

Over 5000 participants from more than 40 countries will take part in the Grand Skate Tour (GST), which is set to take place at Moscow's iconic Gorky Park from August 26 to Sept. 2.

The event is organised by the Russian Skateboarding Federation with grant support from the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States (IFHC). TV BRICS International Media Network is the general media partner of the event.

The Forum will be attended by representatives of countries such as Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz, Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Brazil, Israel, India, Yemen, Colombia, Cuba, Lebanon, Uganda, Madagascar, and South Africa.

Over 150 people aged 14 to 35 years old are expected to take part in this international event, whose central theme is the development and strengthening of international youth cooperation in the field of new Olympic sports and youth subcultures.

The educational programme of the Forum includes lectures by leaders of international social projects, who will analyse the activities of sports NGOs in different countries.

This year representatives of India, Oman, Serbia, South Africa and other countries will share their experience. Meetings with skateboarders - participants of the Olympic Games in Tokyo and representatives of the skate industry are also planned.

Do you remember ibra the kid who landed the first Christ air at our local skatepark and it's one of the pinned videos on our instagram, well Grand Skate Tour gave him an invite and full facilitation to be part of the grand skate tour this year and skate on the real vert ramp. pic.twitter.com/znaYdsoTT0 — Uganda Skateboard Society (@uganda_sk8bding) August 26, 2023

A new direction in the Forum's work this year is women's skateboarding, in the framework of which representatives of different countries will present their social skate initiatives.

Heads of international and Russian public organisations will talk about fundraising in social projects, talk about communication with youth audience, skateboarding and its connection with the development of cities, the process of creating and promoting their own skate brand, the features of action photography and video shooting.

All the days of the tour the exposition "Skate Museum of the USSR" (Minsk) will be open on the central arch of Gorky Park for everyone to visit. A separate area of the tour's work will touch upon the issues of organising international mass events and building sports infrastructure for new Olympic sports.

One of the blocks of the programme is traditionally devoted to work with children and teenagers who are fond of skateboarding. In addition to the theoretical part, throughout the week in the stationary skate zone of Gorky Park there will be practical lessons for kids and master classes for teaching staff from the All-Russian project "Social Skate School".

The programme of the event also includes various competitive activities in skateboarding, scooter and roller skates.

“The GST has once again proven its worth and demand among skateboarders all over the world. This year's event takes place in the Gorky Park in Moscow - it's hard to think of a more iconic location for young people," said IIlya Vdovin, president of the Russian Skateboarding Federation.