Idalia Makes Landfall in Florida as a Major Hurricane

Although Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves through southern Georgia and near southern South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center reported that the eye of Hurricane Idalia made landfall on the northwestern Florida coast near Keaton Beach with 125-mph winds.

The impact occurred around 7:45 local time and sea levels in the area are rising rapidly. At Cedar Key, an Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tidal gauge buoy recorded a water level rise of 5.9 feet.

Idalia, which is now moving in a north-northeast direction at 18 mph, was a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall. Although Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves through southern Georgia and near the Georgia coast or southern South Carolina.

However, even if Idalia moves away from the coast, the storm surge combined with the natural tide will continue to cause flooding of normally dry coastal areas. Web cameras in the Big Bend area showed a rough and swollen sea shortly after dawn today.

Massive flood due to Hurricane Idalia in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA pic.twitter.com/cIanRT9VoT — N B (@lovelynancie) August 30, 2023

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The number was expanded to 49 counties on Tuesday.

Over 5,500 National Guard members have been mobilized and over 580 rescue personnel have been stationed for storm response. Evacuation notices have been issued in at least 22 counties in Florida. Many of the notices were for people in low-lying and coastal area.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled as two of the region's largest airports - Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport - suspended commercial operations on Tuesday. At least 42 school districts have announced closures over the next two days, along with 16 state colleges and seven universities.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also declared a state of emergency in response to the powerful hurricane.