Prigozhin is Buried Behind Closed Doors in Saint Petersburg

The Wagner Group Commander's funeral took place in great secrecy and without the journalists knowing the exact place of burial.

On Tuesday, the Wagner Group Commander Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash on August 23, was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg.

"The last farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place behind closed doors. Those who want to say goodbye to him can visit the Porojóvskoye cemetery," the Wagner Group stated.

His funeral took place in great secrecy and without the journalists knowing the exact place of burial. Initially, the press considered that the paramilitary would be buried in the Serafímovskoye cemetery, where famous Russian personalities are buried.

Previously, the Russian Presidency spokesperson Dmitri Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin would not attend the funeral of Prigozhin, who led a failed armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership in June.

A “farewell ceremony” for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash last week, took place behind closed doors, his spokespeople said on Tuesday in a statement on social media. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/W3FVo3qev6 — INDEPENDENT PRESS (@IpIndependent) August 29, 2023

On Sunday, the Russian Investigation Committee (CIR) confirmed that Prigozhin's body and those of the other nine people who died in the plane crash have been identified by comparative DNA analyses.

In the Embraer Legacy 600, which crashed for reasons still unknown about 300 kilometers northwest of Moscow, was also the founder of the Wagner Group Dmitri Utkin, about whose funeral no information has yet emerged.

So far the CIR investigations have not shed light on the causes of the accident, among which an explosion on board, a technical failure, or even a piloting error are being considered.