First Tropical Cyclone Of 2021 Forms Off Mexico's Pacific Coast

Tropical storm Andres sets a new record for the earliest formation in the Northeastern Pacific Ocean.

Mexico's Meteorological Service (SMM) on Sunday informed on the formation of tropical storm Andres, which comes ahead of the start of the Pacific hurricane season, expected for May 15.

The weather phenomenon formed off the Mexican Pacific coast early Sunday morning. At 17h00 local time, it gained strength into a tropical storm, but with no potential to become a hurricane.

"Andres, which formed 665 kilometers off Michoacan State, sets a new record for the earliest formation in the Northeastern Pacific Ocean," SMM explained, adding that the previous mark was made by Tropical Storm Adrian on May 10, 2017.

Mexico will report heavy rains across the territory as Andres moves away from the country heading northwest. In Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas states, wind gusts of 70 kilometers per hour are expected.

TROPICS: We have our first Tropical Storm of the season out in the Pacific. T.S. Andres formed late last night & is currently off of the coast of Mexico. Reminder - PACIFIC Hurricane season begins May 15th... pic.twitter.com/bjcvZaqolq — Kellianne Klass WESH (@KellianneWX) May 10, 2021

According to forecasts, it will lose strength and become a tropical depression in the next few hours. Experts from the University of Colorado anticipated that the Atlantic hurricane season, which is due to start on June 1, could also come earlier and be more active than usual. In 2020, the Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record with 31 storms and hurricanes, some of which affected Mexico.