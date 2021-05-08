Mexico Claims Success in Curbing Covid-19

Only three federal states remain at a maximum alert level due to the high risk of contagion.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Saturday announced the city's entry into yellow alert for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, as the epidemiological risk for COVID-19 slowly falls.

The recent decrease in infections and hospitalizations rates due to COVID-19 in Mexico City allowed the city to be under yellow alert, second on the Mexican epidemiological scale.

The city will remain in this stage for the next 15 days, which will allow the staggered resumption of some activities and services such as limited public attendance at soccer games and the reopening of cemeteries.

Sheinbaum warned that this decision should not turn into recklessness, on the contrary, citizens should increase security measures to avoid a setback.

NBC: #Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Sputnik V vaccine - Foreign Affairs Secretary @m_ebrard

��https://t.co/LzFa6iiXzP — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 2, 2021

Like Mexico City, 14 other states are in the yellow level and another 14 in the green level. Meanwhile, the most worrying states are Quintana Roo, Chihuahua, and Tabasco, which will remain on orange alert due to their very high infection rates.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government has made great efforts to reverse the complex epidemiological situation that faced the country in 2020. Among them, agreements to produce CanSino and AstraZeneca vaccines in Mexico, and more recently, the purchase of several million doses from Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, so that the country reports over 20.5 million vaccines applied as of May 7.

So far, Mexico had reported over 2.3 million COVID-19 cases and 218,657 related deaths.