Tropical Storm Laura Hits Cuba With Heavy Rains and Winds

Laura's winds caused waves of over three meters in the Maisi municipality, where damaged homes and falling trees were reported.

On Sunday night, Tropical Storm Laura reached Cuba with heavy rains and winds after it left 12 people dead in the Hispaniola Island.

"During the early hours of Monday morning, Laura advanced through the Island's southern seas where it has gain strength due to the warm waters," Cuba's Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) reported.

This Monday, the Tropical Storm will continue its course over the central and western provinces at 33 kilometers per hour and with winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h).

"This is a tropical storm that does not have the organization of a hurricane. However, we do not rule out that it could become one. A category 1 hurricane has winds of 119 km/h, Laura already has winds of 100 km/h," meteorologist Jose Rubiera warned.

Al filo de la 1.20am inició lluvia fuerte en #Niquero al sur de la #ProvinciaGranma asociadas al paso de la tormenta tropical Laura. Algunas ráfagas fuertes y vientos a intervalos. #PreparadosYAlertas pic.twitter.com/pvVM4cn44Q — Inés Castro (@castroines21) August 24, 2020

So far, Cuban authorities do not record any loss of life. Videos and images in social networks show intense rains and sea penetration in some areas of the country. Laura's winds caused waves of over three meters in the Maisi municipality in the Guantanamo province, where damaged homes and falling trees were reported. In that territory, the electric power was cut as a protection measure.



Authorities evacuated coastal communities at high risk of sea penetration or flooding. About 106,000 people were precautionarily evacuated in Santiago de Cuba and 12,000 people from Guantanamo were relocated.