Elsa Caused 3 Deaths on Its Way to Cuba and Jamaica

Threatening violent winds and heavy rainfall, Tropical Storm Elsa passed Haiti's southwest coast on Saturday while continuing its way toward Jamaica and eastern Cuba.

Elsa has continued to weaken slightly, recording maximum sustained winds between 60-70 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of up to 90km/h and a central pressure of 1009 hectoPascal.

Cuba's Institute of Meteorology (ISMET) reported that the tropical storm was about 130 kilometers southeast of Cape Cruz located in the eastern Granma province.

On Saturday, Cuba's eastern region was placed on the alarm phase given the imminent impact of the storm, which is forecast to make landfall on Sunday afternoon.

Video showing significant swells and waves over 12 feet high along the Las Américas Highway, Dominican Republic as a result of Tropical Storm #Elsa.

On Friday, Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 season, reaching category one out of five on the Saffir-Simpson scale. ISMET specialists called for special attention to rainfalls in mountainous areas where over 100 millimeters are likely to fall.

After crossing East Caribbean regions, Elsa caused two deaths in the Dominican Republic, and another one in St. Lucia.

"The next three days we must be alert to the advance of COVID-19 and the potential danger posed by Elsa, while vaccination continues. Prevention is the watchword. Let's take care of lives," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.