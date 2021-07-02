Cuba Monitors the Evolution of Tropical Storm Elsa

This storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving rapidly at a speed of 28 miles per hour.

Cuba's Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) warned of heavy and intense rains accompanying Tropical Storm Elsa, which could reach the eastern region of the island by the weekend.

On Friday, the Civil Defense issued an early warning advisory requesting the population to pay attention to INSMET reports on the evolution of this new tropical storm.

To avoid economic losses that could aggravate the current epidemiological situation, the Civil Defense called on the citizens to take preventive measures in time. Among them, the authorities pointed out actions such as the preparation for evacuations, the protection of houses, and the harvesting of agricultural crops.

Elsa, which is the fifth tropical storm this year, is moving rapidly toward the Lesser Antilles. As of Thursday night, she was about 345 miles east-southeast of Barbados and about 460 miles east-southeast of St. Vincent.

8:30am Update: #Elsa strengthens into a CAT1 Hurricane w 75mph winds, min pressure of 995mb. 40mi W of Barbados. Moving WNW at 28mph. Hurricane warning for #Barbados, #StLucia, #StVincent, #Grenadines. Trop-storm-force winds extend outward 140mi. #HurricaneElsa pic.twitter.com/CV9BSRItzp — WeatherReMarks (@WeatherReMarks) July 2, 2021

Cuban scientists predict that the cyclone season in the Atlantic could last until November 30. Elsa will most likely be part of an active system that could include 16 tropical storms and depressions. Among these, eight storms could reach hurricane status.

ISMET Director Celso Pazos said there is an 85 percent probability that Cuba will be affected by at least one cyclone this season. So far, Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines remain under a tropical storm warning.