Parlatino Endorses Nomination of Cuban Doctors for Nobel Prize

The Board of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino) endorsed in a recent communiqué the nomination of Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize, the country's National Assembly informed today.

The regional body agreed last June 28 to support the proposal of its Health Commission to recognize the work of the health program and its active work in the fight against COVID-19.

"For more than 15 years, the Henry Reeve Contingent has been part of the international efforts to increase cooperation in the field of health among nations," emphasizes the text published by Parlatino.

In this period, it adds, 71 medical brigades were organized, 46 of them to face COVID-19, three to face the Ebola epidemic, two to fight the cholera epidemic and 20 to face the occurrence of natural disasters.

Parlatino also recognized the participation of the brigades as a sign of solidarity, humanism, the defense and exercise of the human right to health, as well as the promotion of the human right to peace as fundamental principles of their actions.

"#Parlatino supports nomination of #Cuban #doctors for #NobelPrize."

The XXXI Ordinary Assembly of Parlatino approved in 2015, at the proposal of the Health Commission, a resolution for the recognition of the work of Cuban and other countries' personnel in the fight against Ebola, the approved text recalls.

Parlatino is a regional, permanent and unicameral body, made up of the national parliaments of Latin America and the Caribbean.