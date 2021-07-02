Over 1.2 Million Cubans Fully Vaccinated Amid Record Infections

The mass vaccination campaign is under pressure since the country reported over 17,000 active cases as of Friday, the highest figure since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with more than 500 infections in minors during the last 24 hours.

Cuba has fully vaccinated over 1.2 million people, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday. This, amid record daily infection figures particularly among children as clinical trials with two out of Cuba's five vaccine candidates, is being conducted in the underage population.

The Abdala vaccine, among the world's top three, has a 92.28 efficacy in a three doses scheme and the Soberana 02 candidate reached 62 percent after two out of three doses. According to the authorities, 2,774,473 Cubans have received the first shot of this vaccine, and over 2 million already have two doses.

The high-speed inoculation drive with its vaccines is set to allow Cuba to immunize its population of 11 million by the end of December although the authorities hope to vaccinate up to 70 percent during the summer.

En los próximos días comenzará en el país la intervención sanitaria en pacientes en métodos de terapia de remplazo renal de diálisis peritoneal y hemodiálisis, uno de los grupos más propensos a una evolución desfavorable de la enfermedad.



Más información: https://t.co/ajnyVSTLLI pic.twitter.com/Mri9IdycWU — Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba (@MINSAPCuba) July 2, 2021

"In the next few days, health intervention will begin in the country in patients undergoing renal replacement therapy methods of peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, one of the groups most prone to an unfavorable evolution of the disease."

The increase in cases in this segment of the population speaks of the lack of responsibility of families in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has implemented remote learning for almost a whole school year and banned children from visiting markets or waiting in lines with their parents as well as participating in any mass gathering since the beginning of the outbreak last year.