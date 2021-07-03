Hurricane Elsa Severely Strikes the Lesser Antilles

Forecasts warn that although Elsa has become a tropical storm on Saturday morning, it might develop into a hurricane after crossing Haiti.

St. Vicent and the Grenadines' Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar reported that hurricane Elsa caused extensive agricultural and housing damages on the island's northern part.

“I have received communication from farmers about the extensive loss of livestock and crops, particularly plantain and bananas. I am urging all farmers to stay indoors, officials will see how best they can assist when the all-clear is given,” Saboto said.

Power lines were down in the Cedars, Point Village, Riley, and Mesopotamia communities, while several buildings, including police stations, a health clinic, and a primary school suffered structural damages in Sandy Bay and Owia.

The National Emergency Management Organisation reported that over 65 people were safe in 10 shelters.

Friends in Grenada encouraging us to brace for impending Hurricane Elsa. Keep them in tour thoughts and make your preparations Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/v3vmI564Ek — Dré R. (@robbizle7) July 2, 2021

Grenada's Royal Police Force reported that the entire roadway at River Road was impassable due to severe flooding. Motorists are also encouraged to exercise extreme caution along the Western Main Road.

On Saturday morning, hurricane Elsa has slightly weakened while heading to the Dominican Republic and Haiti at 46 Km/h and maximum sustained winds of 110 Km/h.

