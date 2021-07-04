Cuba Rejects US False Accusation on Human Trafficking

Cuba diplomacy warned that the U.S. disregards bilateral migration accords, thus promoting illegal migration and trafficking in persons.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MINREX) on Sunday rejected the U.S. government's accusations regarding the alleged lack of commitment by Cuban authorities in the fight against human trafficking.

The false accusations come from the "Trafficking in Persons Report 2020," a document described by MINREX as "a vehicle purely for false accusations and political blackmail."

The Cuban diplomacy warned that these new accusations are part of U.S government's campaign to hinder Cuba's international cooperation in fields such as the health sector.

"Access to medical attention is a human right. Washington is committing a crime when it seeks to prevent people from receiving such services under bilateral agreements entered into freely and as a sovereign act between Cuba and dozens of governments," MINREX stated.

The US embargo on #Cuba has a damaging impact on the economic situation of the country and negatively aﬀects the living standards of the Cuban people����



����EU Member States unanimously vote in favour of the #UNGA resolution calling for its lifting. pic.twitter.com/RkhK9XGZGj — ����EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) June 23, 2021

Noting the negative role performed by U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez, Cuban diplomacy recalled that U.S. President Joe Biden seems to be committed to an inhuman and outdated policy towards the Caribbean nation.

"America itself is among the countries with the worst problems of person trafficking. Its policies aimed at stifling the Cuban economy and its failure to honor bilateral migration accords play into the hands of organizations linked to international crime, smuggling of migrants, and trafficking in persons," MINREX noted.

"Cuba has a policy of zero tolerance of trafficking in persons in any form and an impeccable record of prevention, combating, and victim protection in this field, as recorded at the UN and with other international organizations," MINREX added.