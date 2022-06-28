Ecuadorian President Breaks Dialogue with Indigenous Leaders

"The government breaks off the dialogue confirming its authoritarianism, lack of will, and incapacity... Lasso breaks off with the people," the CONAIE replied.

On Tuesday, President Guillermo Lasso hardened positions and broke off dialogue with the Confederation of Indigenous Nationals of Ecuador (CONAIE), the organization that called for a national strike that has shaken this Andean country for 16 consecutive days.

During a national broadcast, the Ecuadorian president justified his position by recalling that a soldier died as a result of an attack on a convoy transporting fuel from the Amazon region.

Lasso said that his administration will not talk again with CONAIE President Leonidas Iza or with other leaders until the Indigenous communities have "legitimate" representatives. He will only talk to leaders who are open to "real and frank" dialogue.

"We will not sit down to talk with Leonidas Iza again, who only defends his political interests and not the interests of his people," the conservative politician stressed.

#Ecuador: Police in the Alluriqui Parish filmed attempting to repress anti-government protests this week, firing “less lethal” rounds at protesters. Clashes have now occurred throughout the country as anger with economic conditions continues to rise.



(via @indymediaec on IG) pic.twitter.com/0ksdcQVX7P — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) June 27, 2022

In reaction to these statements, CONAIE recalled that the Ecuadorian government has not expressed its willingness for dialogue, which was evidenced by the absence of President Lasso himself in the round of negotiations that began on Monday.

"The government breaks off the dialogue confirming its authoritarianism, lack of will and incapacity. We hold Guillermo Lasso responsible for the consequences of his warmongering policy. We demand respect for our maximum leader. Lasso does not break with Leonidas. Lasso breaks with the people," the CONAIE tweeted.

On Tuesday morning, before the presidential announcement, the leaders of the organizations taking part in the national strike were concentrated at the National Basilica waiting for the resumption of the second round of negotiations. Government representatives never arrived.