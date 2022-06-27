Ecuador’s Second Debate on Lasso’s Impeachment Was Inconclusive

On Sunday, the Ecuadorian Parliament held the second debate on President Guillermo Lasso's impeachment request in light of the over 15-day social demonstrations.

The over seven-hour session virtually remained inconclusive after the 71 legislators from all parties addressed the national situation on the 14th day of the strike in Ecuador.

According to reports, during the meeting, which began on Saturday, many of the MPs considered that President Lasso should take action to respond to the ten economic and social topics raised by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE).

The participants highlighted the people's right to carry out a peaceful demonstration when they voted for the welfare and peace of the country, as Ecuadorian police forces and the army responded with repression to the protests during the first 12 days.

Ecuador: continúa el debate sobre la destitución de Guillermo Lasso | La oposición acusa al presidente de generar una "grave crisis política y conmoción interna" en el país https://t.co/EsttpmeGXA a través de @Pagina12 — Violeta Burkart Noe (@violeta14h) June 27, 2022

The vandalism resulting from the demonstration was also condemned, citing the protests and the shortage of food and other goods.

After the session finished, Virgilio Saquicela, President of Parliament, called on the MPs to continue the meeting Tuesday, despite Monday's address of the Ecuadorian Minister of Interior, Patricio Carrillo, and Minister of National Defense, Luis Lara, assessing the response by the police and the armed forces in the strike.

Based on article 51 of the Organic Act of the Legislative Function and article 130, numeral 2 of the Constitution, the impeachment of Ecuadorian President Lasso was processed by legislators of the alliance Unión por la Esperanza (Union for Hope, UNES).