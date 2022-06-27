A 10-Cent Reduction in Fuel Price Is Ridiculous: CONAIE

The Lasso administration's proposal was described as "insufficient and insensitive" since it does not correspond to the situation of poverty in which millions of Ecuadorians live.

In the early hours of Monday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) rejected the reduction of US$ 10 cents in the price of fuels proposed by President Guillermo Lasso in response to the national strike.

His response was described as "insufficient and insensitive" since it does not correspond to the situation of poverty in which millions of Ecuadorians live as a result of the policies carried out by the Lasso administration to satisfy the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For this reason, the CONAIE will meet with their communities to define what actions they will undertake to continue with the strike, which has been carried out for 15 consecutive days.

The Indigenous organization stressed that Lasso could put an end to the massive protests if he listened to all the demands of society. However, that does not happen because "he does not have the political will to dialogue."

The people of Ecuador have mobilized on a massive scale to protest inflation and America needs to start taking notes pic.twitter.com/IN4H9d1uv8 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 23, 2022

"Our struggle does not stop and neither does the right to resistance," CONAIE said, adding that the death of five citizens will not go unpunished because it will go to all international and national organizaitons to obtain comprehensive reparation.

"The protest is still in force despite the threats to criminalize and persecute us. We remain firm in our conviction so that a dignified life is not a privilege of a few in Ecuador."

On Monday, some highways are still blocked and people are protesting. The National Assembly will meet on Tuesday to continue with a plenary session in which the removal of President Lasso is discussed. This possibility, however, is minimal since the banker has the support of the majority of right-wing lawmakers.