Ecuador: Parliament Adjourns Lasso's Impeachment Session

Once the debate is concluded, legislators will have 72 hours to vote whether or not to proceed with the measure against President Guillermo Lasso.

Ecuador's National Assembly has suspended the debate on the impeachment request of President Guillermo Lasso presented by a group of opposition assembly members until Sunday afternoon.

The president of the Parliament, Virgilio Saquicela indicated that the session will be resumed as of 4:00PM local time.

At the time of suspension, Saquicela pointed out that there were still more than 40 requests from deputies to express their opinion on the request to impeach the Ecuadorian president.

For more than eight hours, around 30 congressmen spoke in favor and against President Lasso on the first day of the debate on the impeachment request presented by the Union for Hope (UNES) party, accusing the president of the serious political crisis and internal commotion that has shaken the country since the beginning of the mobilizations called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).

The petition presented against President Lasso by UNES deputies had the support of the 47 signatures necessary to request the removal of Guillermo Lasso from power, a little more than a year after being elected president.

#Ecuador | Protests continue in Quito, as women march through northern Quito, demanding no more violence in humanitarian aid centers by state forces. https://t.co/ZMtcZUopPY pic.twitter.com/3NjKnD8mib — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 25, 2022

Once the debate on the impeachment request is concluded, Ecuadorian legislators will have 72 hours to vote whether or not to proceed with the measure against Guillermo Lasso, to be approved it requires at least 92 of the 137 possible supports in Congress.

If approved, power would be assumed by vice-president Alfredo Borrero and presidential and legislative elections would be called for the rest of the term (until 2025).

In the middle of the parliamentary debate, the Ecuadorian president repealed the state of exception imposed in six provinces of the country as a result of Conaie's mobilizations.

According to the Alliance of Human Rights Organizations, since the beginning of the mobilizations and protests, at least six demonstrators have died and more than 300 have been injured due to police and army repression.