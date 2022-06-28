Ecuador: CONAIE Calls for a March Before New Dialogue Round

In response to the threat about the "progressive use of force," Indigenous leader Iza asked that "fear not continue to be implemented" in this Andean country.

On Tuesday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) and other social organizations taking part in the national strike began a peaceful march through the streets of Quito to accompany their leaders to the National Basilica, where the dialogue with representatives of the President Guillermo Lasso will take place.

Yesterday the Indigenous movement held a first extended meeting with the authorities of the Ecuadorian government. This event, however, was not attended by Lasso.

"We would have wanted him to attend but he doesn't really have the courage to do so," CONAIE President Leonidas Iza said and asked that "fear not continue to be implemented in Ecuador" as Lasso threatened to increase the use of force if citizens do not obey to the authorities.

In the first round of dialogues, CONAIE conditioned the end of the mobilizations to the fulfillment of two social demands. One of them is the reduction in the price of diesel to US$1.50 per gallon and the price of gasoline to US$2.10 per gallon.

#ParoNacional2022Ec Este video es clarísimo. La comunidad #18NOVIEMBRE Tenia 15 días en RESISTENCIA PACIFICA. La madrugada del día 28-11-22 un grupo de militares policías abrió fuego contra la comunidad. El video lo dice todo. pic.twitter.com/xAepIxxEVU — Pablo Fajardo M. (@Pablofame) June 28, 2022

The tweet reads, "This video is very clear. The November 18 community had spent 15 days in pacific resistance. In the early hours of June 28, a group of military police opened fire on the community. The video says it all."

Another petition has to do with presidential provisions on oil concessions (Decree 95) and mining exploitation (Decree 151). In response to these demands, the representatives of the Lasso administration stated that Decree 95 could be repealed and Decree 151 might be reformed; however, they emphasized that fuel prices will not be reduced.

On Tuesday, the plenary session of the National Assembly will resume the debate on a motion presented by leftist parties to remove President Lasso for "serious political crisis and internal commotion" and call early general elections.

This motion is not expected to pass given that the ruling party, the Christian Social Party (PSC) and their allies have a majority of votes in the Assembly. Pachacutik, the party that supposedly represents the Indigenous movement, will not vote in favor of the motion either.