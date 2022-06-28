    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Ecuador

Ecuador: Lasso Speaks in Light of Impeachment Possibility

  • Ecuadorian President Lasso spoke to the nation while his impeachment debate was taking place. Jun. 28, 2022.

    Ecuadorian President Lasso spoke to the nation while his impeachment debate was taking place. Jun. 28, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ telesurenglish

Published 28 June 2022 (3 hours 10 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Ecuadorian President addressed the nation via Twitter as the debate on his possible impeachment continues.

 

On Tuesday, Guillermo Lasso, Ecuadorian President issued a message on his Twitter account, while his possible impeachment is being debated in the National Assembly, and warned that this is a "coup attempt," for which he asked legislators to comply with their responsibility and not to give way to this initiative.

RELATED:
Ecuadorian President Breaks Dialogue with Indigenous Leaders

For Lasso, the UNES proposal to activate the Death Crusade is an attempt to "assault democracy and take advantage of the chaos to destroy the institutionality of Ecuador," for which he called on the Assembly members not to allow this process.

"Those of us who defend democracy will not allow them to destroy Ecuador's institutionality. I call on the Assembly members to comply with their responsibility to the country."

Likewise, he indicated that there are alleged threats, blackmails, persecutions and intimidations to several assembly members who would not support this motion.

The country has witnessed all the attempts we have had to dialogue but we will not be able to do so with those who intend to kidnap the peace of Ecuador. We will not tolerate that! I call for unity and the defense of democracy.

"I call on the Assembly members to comply with their responsibility. It is not a call to defend a person, a political project, or a government. It is a call to defend the country from this coup attempt."

Tags

Ecuador Impeachment

People

Guillermo Lasso

Radio Pichincha
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.