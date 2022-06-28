Ecuador: Lasso Speaks in Light of Impeachment Possibility

The Ecuadorian President addressed the nation via Twitter as the debate on his possible impeachment continues.

On Tuesday, Guillermo Lasso, Ecuadorian President issued a message on his Twitter account, while his possible impeachment is being debated in the National Assembly, and warned that this is a "coup attempt," for which he asked legislators to comply with their responsibility and not to give way to this initiative.

For Lasso, the UNES proposal to activate the Death Crusade is an attempt to "assault democracy and take advantage of the chaos to destroy the institutionality of Ecuador," for which he called on the Assembly members not to allow this process.

"Those of us who defend democracy will not allow them to destroy Ecuador's institutionality. I call on the Assembly members to comply with their responsibility to the country."

Likewise, he indicated that there are alleged threats, blackmails, persecutions and intimidations to several assembly members who would not support this motion.

El país ha sido testigo de todos los intentos que hemos tenido por dialogar pero no podremos hacerlo con quienes pretenden secuestrar la paz del Ecuador. ¡Eso no lo vamos tolerar! Hago un llamado a unidad y a la defensa de la democracia.pic.twitter.com/uw3OiylVaw — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) June 28, 2022

The country has witnessed all the attempts we have had to dialogue but we will not be able to do so with those who intend to kidnap the peace of Ecuador. We will not tolerate that! I call for unity and the defense of democracy.

"I call on the Assembly members to comply with their responsibility. It is not a call to defend a person, a political project, or a government. It is a call to defend the country from this coup attempt."