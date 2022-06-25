Ecuador: Indigenous Movement to Continue Protests

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationals of Ecuador (CONAIE), Leonidas Iza said: "We are not going anywhere. We are here."

On Saturday, the thirteenth day of protests in Ecuador, the indigenous movement assured that the de facto measures and mobilizations will continue throughout the country, because they have not received concrete answers from the Government.

Leonidas Iza indicated that this Friday they were waiting for the results of the dialogue, but received a violent attack by the Armed Forces and the National Police.

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationals of Ecuador (CONAIE), Leonidas Iza said: "We are not going anywhere. We are here. We need to solve the most urgent problems, President of the Republic (Guillermo Lasso), in this case, of the country".

The president of Conaie asked the protesters to reorganize calmly and without violence; and announced that this Saturday, June 25, 2022, an assembly of the peoples will be held to decide how they will continue to demand their 10 demands.

The indigenous leader made his statement hours after police and military, in a special operation, evicted the protesters who were in the park El Arbolito.

This Saturday, Amazonian women, indigenous women, feminists and dissidents are mobilizing from the Central University to the Plaza José Martí in northern Quito, while other protesters are marching along the 6 de diciembre avenue towards the El Arbolito Park area.

The Union for Hope bench in Ecuador's National Assembly asked for a discussion in Parliament on the possibility of dismissing Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.

Women march through northern Quito, demanding no more violence in humanitarian aid centers by state forces.

On Friday night, after several confrontations, the police attacked the Pabellón de las Artes, where doctors were treating the wounded, in El Arbolito park, in an attempt to evict them.

The Pavilion of the Arts has served as a medical aid point for people injured or suffocated by the launching of tear gas bombs, these last days. Inside there are paramedics and volunteers.

Representatives of the International Solidarity and Human Rights Mission and the Human Rights Alliance of Ecuador held a joint press conference this Saturday in which they expressed their concern for the level of violence registered during the repression of the indigenous movement.

The International Human Rights Mission headed by Juan Grabois will verify the serious violations committed by State agents during 13 days of protests. Five dead, dozens injured and detained, seven disappeared so far.

Very serious: Ecuador police brutally beat a community press journalist while he was broadcasting the crackdown on protesters in Quito Ecuador

"We ask Guillermo Lasso to respect the peace zones and we hope to carry out our work with guarantees", said Grabois.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced that the government "will use all the legal resources that the law empowers it to confront the vandals and criminals", in a clear attempt to justify the repression against the social movement.