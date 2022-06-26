Ecuador: Nat’l Assembly Meets to Debate Lasso’s Impeachment

Some of the reasons for Lasso's impeachment include his negligence in attending to the social demands of the indigenous people, as well as the acts of repression against the demonstrators which have resulted in five deaths, 166 wounded, five disappeared and 108 arbitrarily detained.



The National Assembly of Ecuador started this Saturday the session where the request of impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso is being debated, in the middle of the massive mobilizations that have already completed 13 days in the South American country.

The session started at 18H00 (local time) with the presence of all legislators, who are attending the day after the impeachment petition presented by the Union for Hope (UNES) coalition.

Some of the reasons for the petition to revoke Lasso's mandate include his negligence in attending to the social demands of the indigenous people, as well as the acts of repression against the demonstrators which have resulted in five deaths, 166 wounded, five disappeared and 108 arbitrarily detained.

During the session, the first responder Joice Soto intervened, who warned about cases of children wounded by pellets thrown by the Police, "we are very concerned about the excess and irrational use of force during the demonstrations", she said.

"There are non-compliances with agreements and State violence during the national strike", denounced the guest to the session and specialist in Critical Geography, Amanda Yepez, who also emphasized the non-compliances of President Lasso with the environmental agenda he promised in his campaign.

Earlier, the Special Rapporteurs on the rights of indigenous peoples and the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association of the United Nations expressed their concern about the social situation in Ecuador.

The special rapporteurs have asked the State to inform how it is guaranteeing due process of the deprivations of liberty carried out in the context of the national strike that began on June 13, 2022.

Despite threats of repression by the authorities, the indigenous movements assert that they will continue to mobilize to demand their rights, as well as a dialogue table on equal terms with the Government presided over by the banker Lasso.