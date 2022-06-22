    • Live
Earthquake in Afghanistan Leaves at Least 1 500 Deaths

    At least 1000 Afghans died in Wednesday's earthquake. Jun. 22, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@iam_mahanthesh

Published 22 June 2022 (9 hours 13 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to Afghan authorities, the death toll resulting from the earthquake is expected to rise.

On Wednesday, an earthquake hit Afghanistan, which according to officials' reports, has left 1500 casualties, and over 600 injured, numbers that authorities expect to rise as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.

The earthquake that hit the Asian country was recorded as 6.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale, which caused the reduction of houses to rubble and bodies swathed in blankets on the ground. According to authorities, the number of people that remain stuck under debris and outlying areas is still unknown.

Reports dropped that rescue operations are still the complicated cause of the difficult conditions worsened by the heavy rains, which result in landslides and the nestled of several villages to inaccessible hillside areas.

According to a health worker in  Paktika province, "many people are still buried under the soil. The rescue teams of the Islamic Emirate have arrived and, with the help of local people, are trying to take out the dead and injured."

Loretta Hieber Girardet from the United Nations' disaster risk reduction office said that recovery and rescue operations in Afghanistan would represent a massive challenge due to the terrain and weather.

"The roads are poor even at the best of times, so having a humanitarian operation put in place is going to be immediately challenged by the lack of easy access to the area," said Hieber.

