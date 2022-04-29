At Least 10 Deaths From a Blast in Kabul Mosque - Afghanistan

On Friday, an explosion in a mosque in Kabul took the life of at least ten people and about 20 resulted in injuries.

In western Kabul, Afghanistan, a burst hit a mosque during prayers, resulting in at least ten deaths and about 20 injured. This attack is the latest of a series of attacks conducted against Afghan places of worship and civilians during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Afghan interior ministry, Besmullah Habib, the explosion took place around 2 pm local time at the Khalifa Aga Gul Jan Mosque in western Kabul. The mosque was very crowded since hundreds of worshippers had gathered for prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Wahid, a 30-year-old Afghan, said he was home at the time of the explosion, and he rushed to the scene as he knew his brother was there. He had described the place as a scene of mayhem, the screams, and shouts for help. “Everyone was crying and covered in blood,” he said. “I was told my brother had been hurt.”

According to the statement, ambulances had raced to the scene. The head of the mosque, Sayed Fazil Agha, said that the explosives were detonated by someone who joined the ceremony prayers and was believed to be a suicide bomber.

Andy Vermaut shares:Deadly mosque explosion ‘another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan’: The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least… https://t.co/SLQZPHPL2q Thank you. pic.twitter.com/TjGgOGJty2 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) April 29, 2022

“Black smoke rose and spread everywhere; dead bodies were everywhere,” said Fazil Agha commenting that his nephews were among the dead. “I survived but lost my beloved ones.”