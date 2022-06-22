Death Toll of Afghanistan's Quake Reaches 920

The quake jolted mountainous areas and the Ministry of Defense dispatched seven helicopters with life-saving equipment and medical personnel to the area.

The death toll from an earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday has reached 920, while over 600 people were injured, said Deputy to State Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim.

The number of casualties may further rise as the quake destroyed scores of houses in the mountainous region and several people were still trapped under the debris. Gayan district in Paktika province and Sapari district of neighboring Khost province were the worst-hit areas.

The disaster and humanitarian body has planned to pay about US$1,124 to the family of any individual killed and about US$558 to anyone injured in the earthquake, according to Muslim.

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.9, jolted 44 km southwest of Khost, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake jolted mountainous areas and the Ministry of Defense dispatched seven helicopters with life-saving equipment and medical personnel to the area, while medical and rescue teams were also on the way to the affected areas.

More than 300 ambulances reached the affected areas. The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has also dispatched rescue workers, health teams and volunteers to help those affected by the earthquake.

"The ARCS is transferring blankets, tents, kitchen utensils, medicine, water bottles, and food items to the earthquake areas of Khost and Paktika provinces from HQ warehouses of the ARCS in Kabul," the ARCS tweeted.

Currently, teams of the World Health Organization (WHO) are on the ground to support immediate health needs, provide ambulances, medicines and trauma services and conduct needs assessment.