Protection for Diplomatic Missions in Afghanistan Asks Iran

Iran stresses the need to protect its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan and warns of plots hatched by certain actors against Tehran and Kabul.

Saeed Khatibzade, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson requested during a press conference that the Afghan government offer protection to Tehran's diplomatic missions to the country and warned of plots hatched by certain actors against Tehran and Kabul.

This Monday, a group of people gathered in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul and the consulate of the Persian country in Herat, vandalizing these diplomatic offices.

Several sources in Herat have claimed that pro-Western groups, which were previously funded by the West in Afghanistan, are behind these incidents.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzade has stressed that "the ultimate responsibility" for maintaining the security of diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan lies with the rulers of Afghanistan.

"Full security should be provided to the embassy and missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan and necessary guarantees should be given for the safe activity of these missions," he has emphasized.

Khatibzade has underlined the "deep historical ties" between the Iranian and Afghan nations, as well as the decades-long welcome of Afghan refugees by the Iranian government and people.

The Persian official also warned against plots hatched by conspirators and evil-wishers for both Iran and Afghanistan.

In this regard, Khatibzade denounced attempts to promote Iranophobia in Afghanistan and a similar sentiment towards Afghans in Iran and demanded the utmost vigilance of the people and officials of both countries.