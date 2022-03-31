XI Jinping: Neighboring Countries Should Support Afghanistan

The president made the remarks on the occasion of the third meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors, held in Tunxi, in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui.

The president said Afghanistan urgently needs to develop in many fields, considering that it is a region that has been through a lot in the past. He said the country had reached a critical point of transition from chaos to order.

Along these lines, Xi said that "Afghanistan is a common neighbor and partner of all participating countries. We form a community with a shared future linked by the same mountains and rivers who would rise and fall together".

The president said that all the people of Afghanistan aspire to live in a peaceful, stable, developing, and thriving country, noting that this is also the aspiration of the other countries in the region and the international community.

Xi also said that a neighbor's friendship and kindness are priceless to a country. In this regard, the president said that China is committed to providing its support to the people of Afghanistan to bring peace, stability, and development to the country. He also said that "China always respects Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."



The president referred to the coordination and cooperation mechanism put in place in Afghanistan among neighboring countries, stating that it is a mechanism that plays a positive role in the promotion of a stable transition in Afghanistan, as it has sought to bring the neighboring countries' strengths into line with each other towards this objective.

Xi called on Afghanistan's neighboring countries to do their best to forge consensus and coordinate efforts to support the people of this land in the construction of a brighter future.