Girls’ School Closing in Afghanistan Is Discriminatory - UN

A rule has been issued in Afghanistan prohibiting female students above the sixth grade from attending school.

Mette Knudsen, deputy special envoy for Afghanistan of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), regarding the ruling to close girls' schools, said it is an act of discrimination.

The future generation will be seriously affected by this measure in terms of literacy and numeracy, said the official, noting that it will also fuel the poverty cycle in the country.

The Taliban Government is liable for such a controversial decision that has met with strong criticism both inside and outside Afghanistan.

According to the UNAMA chief, during the recent pledging conference of the United Nations, which covered the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, contributions of 2 million dollars were pledged for humanitarian aid amid the difficult global situation the world is currently facing Knudsen said.

Based on an Islamic structure, several Afghan Islamic clerics in Pakistan have called on the Taliban government to reopen schools for girls from the sixth grade and above.