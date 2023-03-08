EUMAM To Train Over 11 000 Ukrainian Soldiers This Month

"By the end of this month, our [EU] Military Assistance Mission [EUMAM Ukraine] will have trained more than 11 000 Ukrainian soldiers," Josep Borrell said.

"By the end of this month, our [EU] Military Assistance Mission [EUMAM Ukraine] will have trained more than 11 000 Ukrainian soldiers, and by the end of the year we expect to have trained 30 000 soldiers," Borell told a press conference in Stockholm.

In addition, EUMAM will train crews of battle tanks to be supplied to Ukraine through NATO, said the representative, whose comments came after an informal meeting of EU member states' defense ministers.

On this occasion, Borrell also proposed a three-point plan to supply Ukraine with artillery shells worth 2 billion euros.

For Ukraine to prevail, we must deliver more artillery ammunition and deliver it faster.



"For Ukraine to prevail, we must deliver more artillery ammunition and deliver it faster."

"We are talking about supplies from existing stocks, for which I propose to ministers to allocate 1 billion euros from the European Peace Fund," Borrell said.

The second step is the joint procurement of 155 millimeter ammunition, for which another 1 billion euros would have to be allocated.

The EU High Representative said he expects this initiative to be approved at the joint meeting of EU defense and foreign ministers scheduled for March 20 in Brussels.