Hungary Welcomes Chinese Plan for Peace in Ukraine

"We need a ceasefire and the start of peace talks, Hungary calls for peace in all international forums," Viktor Orban said.

On Monday, during the opening of the Parliament's spring session, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban showed his support for the Chinese plan to peacefully resolve the current conflict in Ukraine, considering it "important."

"We need a ceasefire and the start of peace talks; Hungary calls for peace in all international forums; I see that most states support peace and Hungary cannot isolate itself from most of the world (...) therefore, we consider China's peace plan important, and we support it," Orban said.

The Prime Minister also said the country's government is concerned about EU efforts to armor Ukraine with tank supplies and possibly fighter jets. Orban said that "the whole of Europe is sliding step by step towards a war."

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, "if things go on like this, there will be those who will want to send troops to Ukraine." Orban called on lawmakers to advocate for peace. "They want to drag us into this war, but I am calling on you not to yield to provocations."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe is gradually descending into war.



Orban supported Beijing's peace plan and expressed fear that a certain European country (Poland) might snap and send troops to Ukraine. — Venik (@venik44) February 27, 2023

Orban also reiterated his rejection of the EU's anti-Russian sanctions, especially in the energy sector. The Prime Minister said Hungary's spending on energy resources amounted to 10 billion euros last year, accusing Brussels of taking money out of Hungarians' pockets.

China's 12 key approaches to the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis were presented last week, on the first anniversary of the start of Russia's special military operation. Moscow has said the plan is worthy of attention as an initiative to channel the conflict toward peace.

China's plan must be thoroughly examined, considering the interests of different parties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that "this is a very intensive process."