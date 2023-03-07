90 Russian Servicemen Released From Captivity in Ukraine

Those released were flown to Moscow on military transport planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday the return of 90 Russian prisoners of war, while the Ukrainian side announced the return of 130 servicemen.

According to the Ministry, the exchange followed a process of negotiations. "On March 7, as a result of the negotiation process, 90 Russian servicemen who were in danger of death in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

Those released were flown to Moscow on military transport planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the ministry said in a statement issued via Telegram.

The servicemen will receive treatment, rehabilitation and psychological assistance in medical institutions of the Defense Ministry, the Russian military command said.

Ukraine and Russia held a new prisoner exchange, as a result of which 130 Ukrainians and 90 Russians were released from captivity.



On the Ukrainian side, there are soldiers taken prisoner in Mariupol, Bakhmut and Soledar. pic.twitter.com/kUGtaO6x0X — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) March 7, 2023

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine last February 24, both Moscow and Kiev have carried out several prisoner exchanges, with more than 2 000 swapped. The most recent one took place on February 16 and involved 101 prisoners of war from each side.