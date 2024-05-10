Duma Approves Mikhail Mishustin as Russian Prime Minister

He will focus on strengthening the economy, ensuring technological sovereignty, and enhancing the well-being of citizens

On Friday, with 375 votes in favor and no vetoes, the Lower House (Duma) approved Mikhail Mishustin as new Russian prime minister.

"In accordance with the point 'a' of Article 83 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, appoint Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin as the Chairman of the government of the Russian Federation," President Vladimir Putin said in a decree.

In a meeting with Mishustin the same day, Putin noted that much had been accomplished in the country under difficult conditions, and it would be right for Mishustin to continue his work as head of the government.

During his speech at the Duma, Mishustin said the government will focus on strengthening the economy, ensuring technological sovereignty, supporting families with children, enhancing the well-being of citizens, and prioritizing regional and infrastructure development.

Another of his priorities will be the implementation of President Putin's social plans, which were presented in the State of the Nation speech in February.

On that occasion, the Russian leader said that his administration will create conditions for a reduction in poverty levels below 7 percent until 2030 and to 5 percent in 2036.

Putin also plans to increase the minimum wage to 35,000 rubles (356 euros) and increase the number of large families in the country.

Mishustin was first appointed as prime minister in 2020, after serving as the head of the Russian Federal Tax Service from 2010 to 2020.