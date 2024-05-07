Belarus Begins Tactical Nuclear Weapons Inspection

This decision comes shortly after Russia also announced military drills on the use of this type of weapons.

On Tuesday, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin confirmed that his country has begun a tactical nuclear weapons inspection at the request of President Alexander Lukashenko.

In particular, the inspection will involve a division of the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft.

During the inspection, the Belarusian armed forces will test "the entire range of activities from planning, preparation, and the use of strikes with tactical nuclear weapons," said Khrenin.

President Lukashenko's decision comes shortly after the Russian President Vladimir Putin also ordered preparations for exercises on the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

‼️⚡️⚡️⚡️If a threatening situation arises, Russia will use all types of weapons! Ukraine



It will be an apocalypse! Everything is ready for this!



An armed confrontation may begin, including the use of nuclear weapons! President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke at the… pic.twitter.com/W3vUJR8JT4 — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) April 29, 2024

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its forces will hold military drills to increase the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions.

The drill will be held "in the near future" with missile formations of the Southern Military District and aviation and navy troops. During the exercise, activities will be carried out to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, it said.

"The exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in order to unconditionally ensure Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty in response to provocative statements and threats from Western officials," the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out.