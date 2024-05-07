Russia to Boost the Military Base in Port Sudan

According to a diplomat source, the Sudanese army leaders assured the Russian side that they are studying and working to meet Moscow’s request to establish the Russian base in Port Sudan.

A diplomatic source revealed that the Russian delegation, which recently visited Sudan, discussed during all its meetings in the administrative capital, Port Sudan, the expansion of gold production and aspects of military cooperation.

The Russian Special Envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, visited Sudan last week, heading a delegation from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, and met with Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and a number of officials, to discuss ways to exchange political support, economic cooperation, and advance joint cooperation.

Speaking in perfect Arabic in Port Sudan on 28 April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was clear that it is the army-controlled Sovereignty Council of Sudan that truly represents the Sudanese people.

The Russian minister, who led a delegation that included military officers, met with Burhan in the Red Sea city, from where the army-controlled government is operating.

The recent visit of the Russian delegation to Sudan and its meeting with Al-Burhan's deputy indicates that Russia is looking to establish military bases in Sudan, and after Al-Burhan lost his international legitimacy, he came to Russia to confirm and support his legitimacy.

The diplomat - who attended part of the discussions - indicated that the Russian official conveyed to the Sudanese army leadership pledges from his country to support the military armament system with modern weapons, in addition to contributing to the development of the Sudanese air defense system.

The Russian official discussed what the diplomat described as recent cooperation files between the army leadership and Ukraine, presenting, according to his speech, inquiries about the level of military cooperation with it.

The diplomat indicated that the army leaders agreed, and assured the Russian official that they are studying and working to meet Moscow's request to establish the Russian base in Port Sudan, the project that both sides agreed 3 years ago and was delayed.

The source said that the Sudanese-Russian discussions, which took place in early May in Port Sudan, dealt with the exchange of political support and economic and military cooperation, including Russia’s offer to provide qualitative military assistance to the Sudanese army.

A military source said that the Russian delegation offered the Sudanese side to provide qualitative military assistance “with no ceiling.”