On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin led the commemorative events for the 79th anniversary of Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"We will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always on alert," he said, adding that Russia will do everything possible to prevent "a world collision."

The Russian president also denounced that "revanchism" is part of the policy of Western elites who are encouraging new regional conflicts.

"We reject the claims of exclusivity by any state or alliance. We know where the exorbitance of such ambitions leads," Putin stated.

VICTORY DAY: Russia and the former USSR celebrate the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany and mourns the colossal sacrifices that were made.



27 million Soviet citizens were killed, including 11 million soldiers.



The Soviet Union suffered more deaths than any other

"The West would like to forget the lessons of World War II. However, we remember that the fate of humanity was decided in the grand battles of Moscow and Leningrad, Rzhev, Stalingrad, Kursk, Kharkov, Minsk, Smolensk, and Kiev, as well as in bloody battles from Murmansk to the Caucasus and Crimea," he said.

"Today we see attempts to distort the truth about World War II. It bothers those who are accustomed to building a policy of colonial fact upon hypocrisy and lies," Putin pointed out.

"They tear down memorials to fighters against Nazism and put traitors and accomplices of the Nazis on pedestals. They tarnish the memory of noble and heroic soldiers who sacrificed themselves for life's sake."

NEW: Russia is currently holding a military parade for Victory Day against fascism.



For the first time, soldiers from the front lines in Ukraine are participating.



These guys went through the toughest war with the most advanced and devastating weapons in human history.

During the Victory Day parade in the Red Square, the Russian leader called for a minute of silence in honor of those who defeated Nazism.

"We bow our heads to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War who have passed away and to our fallen comrades-in-arms in the fight against Nazism," declared Putin.

"Victory Day unites all generations. We move forward supported by our centuries-old traditions. We trust that together we will ensure a free and secure future for Russia, our united people!" he stressed.