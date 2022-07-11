Dozens Injured in Ukraine’s Strike on Novaya Kakhovka

The strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Novaya Kakhovka was carried out using US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), according to Deputy Head of the military-civilian administration of the region Ekaterina Gubareva.

Dozens of people were injured as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Novaya Kakhovka, there were also deaths, head of the Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region Vladimir Leontyev told TASS.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, a large number of injured, dozens of people were left homeless," he said, noting that the city is significantly damaged.

Leontyev added that "the victims were admitted to both the city hospital and the military hospital". "We still have to assess the damage, because the situation is still ongoing" he said, adding that the city authorities intend to start assessing the damage on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian military attacked Novaya Kakhovka on Monday evening. In addition to damaged buildings, the attack also led to an explosion at fertilizer warehouses.

The strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Novaya Kakhovka was carried out using US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), according to Deputy Head of the military-civilian administration of the region Ekaterina Gubareva.

"Just received a message about an attack on our beautiful and peaceful Novaya Kakhovka. American HIMARS was used," she wrote on her Telegram channel.