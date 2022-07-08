Over 747 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid Sent to Ukraine, DPR, LPR

Russian authorities announced that more than 747 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered on Friday to Ukraine and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR).

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Defense Control Center in the country, reported Friday that over 747 tonnes of humanitarian aid had been delivered to the people of southern Ukraine and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

"Six humanitarian operations were conducted on July 8, 2022, in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Kharkov and Kherson regions," said the Russian official.

"A total of 747.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he added. Since March 2, 41 135.9 tonnes of humanitarian have been delivered to Ukraine from the Russian federation.

According to Mizintsev, 1 278 humanitarian operations have been conducted for the neighboring country.



The top Russian official highlighted the fact that Russia's executive authorities, jointly with Russian regions and public organizations and patriotic movements, have coordinated about 44,700 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes.