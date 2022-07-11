Duque Accused of Exporting Mercenaries To Kill World Leaders

On Sunday, former Colombian President Ivan Duque was accused by FARC dissidents of being involved in attempts to kill world leaders, and exporting mercenaries.

"Duque and his government not only destroyed the Havana agreements but also dedicated themselves to exporting mercenaries to kill leaders in different parts of the world. That is how a commando of mercenaries directed from Colombia, all of them retired military, allegedly, in the early morning of July 7, 2021, raided the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and assassinated him," reads a statement released by Segunda Marquetalia, a FARC dissident group.

Regarding the assassination of Moise, it specified that "so far the material actors of the crime are in jail, but nothing is known about the intellectual actors," said Marquetalia.

The FARC group highlighted that Duque's administration has been one of the most infamous and ineffective governments that have governed the country in recent times, arguing, in part, that during his term of office, "more than 700 social leaders have been murdered, more than 300 signatories of the peace agreement have been murdered, repression of social protest and false positives have returned."

The dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla assure us that their leader, Iván Márquez, is alive despite speculation that he had died in an attack in Venezuela.

On June 30, the top leader of the FARC dissidents, Luciano Marín Arango, alias Iván Márquez, "was the victim of a criminal attack directed from the army barracks and the [Colombian] police commandos," but "he was unharmed" and "only suffered damage that day," he emphasized in the note.