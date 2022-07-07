Putin: Delay in Negotiations With Ukraine Poses High Risk

"We do not refuse peace negotiations, but those who refuse should know that the more time they waste, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," Putin said.
The Russian president made such a warning at a meeting with the leaders of the State Duma and the heads of party factions.
As for Russian proposals to establish an equal security system in Europe, Putin said they were turned down, along with initiatives for joint work on the missile defense problem.
Putin added that Russian warnings against NATO expansion have also fallen on deaf ears.
On this occasion, Putin also denounced that the West, led by the United States, has carried out extreme aggression toward Russia for decades.
According to the President, the West is condemned to fail in its attempts to impose a new order in the world.