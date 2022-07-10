    • Live
Destabilization Campaign Against Cuba Rejected in Europe

  • Europe for Cuba said that this hostile posture multiplies world solidarity with the people of the island. Jul. 10, 2022.

Published 10 July 2022
The Europe for Cuba channel expressed today a strong condemnation of the destabilization actions promoted and financed by the United States against the island to impose a regime change.

In a statement, the solidarity platform, created in October 2020, denounced that Washington, with the accompaniment of the media and social networks, intends to materialize a so-called soft coup in the Antillean nation.

The events of July 11, 2021 demonstrate those attempts, which failed due to the determination of the Cuban people and their willingness to defend the independence and the Revolution, it stressed in allusion to the protests that a year ago included riots and other violent acts, a scenario that the United States seeks to revive.

According to the channel, the recent sanctions announced by the U.S. government against officials of the island are intended to generate tension, as part of its aggressive and imperial policy.

"All this, perfectly orchestrated, aims to undermine Cuba's sovereignty and sink the revolutionary process initiated by the people 63 years ago," warned the moderator and coordinator of the platform, José Antonio Toledo.

In this regard, he pointed out that Washington with its destabilization crusade, in addition to showing cynicism, is moving further away from reality every day, and is not capable of understanding that its aggressions strengthen the unity in the Caribbean country and its will to overcome difficulties.

Europe for Cuba added that this hostile posture also multiplies world solidarity with the people of the island and its Revolution.

