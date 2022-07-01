Cuban President Mourns Death of Major General Lopez-Calleja

Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja died from a cardiopulmonary arrest. He was the executive president of the Business Administration Group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (GAESA).



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday mourned the death of Major General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja from a cardiopulmonary arrest at the age of 62.

On his Twitter account, the head of State expressed his condolences on behalf of the Cuban people and said that “a revolutionary has left us, a man who served the homeland and the Revolution in all trenches.”

Moreover, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo, also mourned his death and sent his heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and other close people.

Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, described the Major General as a great businessman, economist, and revolutionary; “faithful to Fidel and Raul, my brother.” My support goes out to the whole family, he said.

Siento profundo dolor al expresar mis condolencias y las del pueblo de #Cuba a la familia y amigos de Luis Alberto Rodríguez Lopez-Calleja. Se nos ha ido un revolucionario, un hombre que sirvió a la Patria y a la Revolución en todas sus trincheras. pic.twitter.com/PXV4SZlGcy — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Cuban deputy prime ministers, Roberto Perdomo and Ines Maria Chapman said it was a great loss, “of a man who served the Revolution with dedication and loyalty.”

Alejandro Gil, Minister of Economy, expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the workers of this sector.

Furthermore, the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba (MINFAR) mourned his death and described the general as “an outstanding fighter and revolutionary.”

Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja died from a cardiopulmonary arrest. He was the executive president of the Business Administration Group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.