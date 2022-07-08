Cuba & Venezuela Oppose Resolution Adopted on Belarus at HRC50

Condemning a resolution adopted against Belarus at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Cuba and Venezuela demanded an end to human rights politicization.

On the last day of the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC50) in Geneva, the Council adopted a resolution alleging that Belarus exercises repression on those who denounce Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the country's support for Moscow.

On the occasion, Cuban representative Jairo Rodriguez warned that the move against Belarus, which he described as unacceptable, shows an interest in promoting regime change and interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation.

The Cuban official said that Cuba supports the Belarusian government and people, noting that the Council's text violates the UN Charter principles and is an instigator of human rights politicization.

Likewise, the Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations-Geneva Hector Constant, rejected the text, saying that there is no situation in Belarus that requires the attention of the Council.

#HRC50

Draft resolution A/HRC/50/L.18 on the Situation of human rights in #Belarus ���� was ADOPTED.



✅ YES: 23

❌ NO : 6

➖ ABSTENTIONS : 18 pic.twitter.com/FUJa5l003L — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) July 8, 2022

Constant also called for the need to avoid politicization and the mistakes, namely interference and selectivity, that in the past brought about the Human Rights Commission's dissolution.



The Human Rights Council resolution on Belarus was introduced by France on behalf of the European Union and approved by 23 votes in favor, six against, and 18 abstentions.

The Council urges the Belarusian authorities to provide a favorable environment for truly independent media, expressing its concern about respect for the right to freedom of expression and opinion.