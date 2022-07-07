Cuban Resolution on Human Rights Approved by the UN

On Thursday, the UN approved a resolution presented by Cuba on human rights.

During the 50th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Cuba presented a resolution regarding Human Rights and International Solidarity, which was approved Thursday by a majority.

The Geneva-based organization of 47 delegations approved the resolution with 31 votes in favor, 15 votes against and one abstention.

Cuban lawmakers had earlier denounced how politics manipulates the freedom of religion and beliefs, resulting in some governments' condemnation and sanctions imposed on third countries.

"We do not acknowledge that a country has the right to proclaim itself the police or guarantor of religious freedom in the world or issue certifications or unilateral lists," said the announcement made by Cuban officials.