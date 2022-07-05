Democrats have called for a review of the high costs associated with the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Cuban territory illegally occupied by the U.S.

Claiming that a high cost is spent on the prison's upkeep, democrats in the U.S. Congress are targeting efforts to take up the project to close the detention center, according to press reports.

Several Democrats have called for a review of the high costs associated with the confinement center, as they have been pushing initiatives to increase defense funding for a month.

Under the $761 billion defense funding bill, as of September 30, 2023, the use of funds in the U.S. illegal prison is banned.

According to The Hill newspaper, the proposals could come up for a vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, where a Democratic majority would guarantee passage. However, Republican control in the Senate would stand in the way.

The Guantánamo Naval Base is the best example of how Human Rights, by which they proclaim themselves their greatest defenders, are violated on a daily basis. U.S. Return Guantanamo to Cuba.

Scandals of torture and degrading acts violating inmates' fundamental human rights are frequent. Arbitrary detentions without trial or due process, even of minors, have been denounced.

Cuba condemns the illegal occupation of the territory by the U.S. - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has said on Twitter that the abuses committed at the detention center in operation for 20 years are outrageous.

For his part, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also spoke out on the issue, saying that the "U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay harbors a 20-year history of ignominy."

