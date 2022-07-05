Cuba: World Leader in COVID Booster Vaccine

According to the Finlay Vaccine Institute post on Twitter, Cuba is at the top of the list of countries that have given the Covid-19 booster doses.

The Finlay Vaccine Institute announced via Twitter that Cuba is in first place on the world list of the countries with the highest number of COVID-19 booster doses administered to the population.

The Vaccine institute that China, Italy, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Brazil, the United States, India, Russia, and South Africa, among others, follow Cuba.

Cuban Ministry of Public Health reports shows that by July 2, at least 7 406 592 had already received booster doses and 9 974 882 had the complete vaccination schedule, accounting for 90 percent of the total population of the Island.

The data indicated one dose of one of the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines had been administered at least to 10 680 232 citizens, of which 9 416 688 have already received a second dose, while 9 118 853 have been boosted with a third dose.

#TVYumurí ����El Instituto Finlay de Vacunas anunció que #Cuba es la nación con más dosis de refuerzo contra la COVID-19 �� administradas a su población.



The number of vaccines produced domestically by the Island administered to the citizens accounts for the 38 725 766 doses. The immunogens developed by the Caribbean country are safe and without any adverse effects, as they have been submitted to successful clinical trials.

The National Statistics and Information Office of Cuba, announced that by the end of 2020, the country had nearly 11 180 000 inhabitants.