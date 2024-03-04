Depriving Gaza of Aid is Tantamount to a Death Sentence: AL

So far, the Israeli occupation army has killed 30,410 Palestinians and wounded 71,700 others.

On Sunday, Arab League (AL) Secretary Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that depriving the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip of basic life-saving aid is tantamount to a "death sentence and collective punishment."

The AL chief made the remarks during his meeting with Sigrid Kaag, United Nations senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, at the league's headquarters in Cairo, the pan-Arab organization said in a statement.

Aboul Gheit attributed the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, home to over 2 million people, to "the green light that some major powers gave to Israel to practice aggression in such a hideous and inhuman manner," according to the statement.

He reiterated that the priority at this stage is to reach an immediate ceasefire, stop the bloodshed, and prevent a possible famine in Gaza. Both sides agreed that the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip is "an urgent necessity for reconstruction."

Since October 7th 2023, @EuroMedHR have documented so far more than 130 mass graves across the Gaza Strip.



The image shows a new mass grave of Palestinians, victims of Israeli genocide, located in the heart of a well-known Gaza street.#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/HgZHMcYa7q — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) March 4, 2024

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has killed 30,410 Palestinians and wounded 71,700 others, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a high-level delegation headed by Hamas's deputy chief in Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on a truce with Israel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that starts next week.

The expected deal will include a swap of 40 Israeli hostages for 400 Palestinian prisoners, as well as increasing aid trucks into the besieged enclave. An Israeli delegation is likely to arrive later on Sunday for truce talks.