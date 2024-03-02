Cuban People March Against Zionist Genocide in Palestine

Dead in Palestine exceed 30,000 and the Cubans made it clear that Cuba will never be indifferent to the crime.

Called by the Union of Young Communists (UJC) and other social organizations, Cubans are staging massive acts of solidarity with Palestine around all the country to demand the end of the Israeli genocide against Palestine.

The mobilizations in the Caribbean nation, as in the whole world, will take place in the face of the announcement of the new offensive of "Israel" against the city of Rafah, which hosts more than a million Palestinians.

''Palestine is in deep pain. The impunity of those who mercilessly bomb its people is outraged. Today we have expressed the pain and indignation of the Cuban people in the Anti-imperialist Forum,'' expressed the Cuban president in his X account.

#Cuba, que jamás será indiferente ante el crimen, se suma a la jornada mundial de apoyo al pueblo palestino y exige que se ponga fin al genocidio israelí en #Gaza.



¡Basta de brutalidad, basta de abuso, basta de impunidad!#FreePalestine#ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/UEiVhoxUah — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 1, 2024

"Cuba, which will never be indifferent to the crime, joins the world day of support for the Palestinian people and demands an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. ¡ No more brutality, no more abuse, no more impunity!" said early Díaz-Canel calling to the demonstrations.

This is not the first time that Cuban people gathered in the streets to demostrate their repudiation against the war crimes commited in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government. In November 23, 2023, the Cubans marched against the genocide as well.

At the time when the dead in Palestine by the constant Israeli attacks reached 30,000, Cubans made it clear that Cuba will never be indifferent to the crime and this Saturday they marched for peace.